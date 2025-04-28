NEWS >

Wild Parsnip Control Starts This Week In The Little River Corridor

Monday April 28th, 2025, 10:02am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor has hired a contractor for the application of herbicide to control wild parsnip, an Ontario noxious weed.

Weather permitting, the work will begin on April 30th, 2025, and will end by May 23rd, 2025.

Application will occur along the Ganatchio Trail System in the Little River Corridor using the following pesticide registered under the Pest Control Products Act (Canada): Navius Flex PCP #30922, containing the active ingredient Aminocyclopyrachlor.

 

