WEATHER: Wednesday April 2nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday April 2nd, 2025.
Cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning. Risk of thunderstorms late in the morning and in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook