WEATHER: Wednesday April 23rd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 23rd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday April 23rd, 2025.
Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 22 except 15 near the lake. UV index 7 or high.
