WEATHER: Tuesday April 8th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 8th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday April 8th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
