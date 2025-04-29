WEATHER: Tuesday April 29th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 29th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday April 29th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
