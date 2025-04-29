Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday April 29th, 2025

Tuesday April 29th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday April 29th, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message