WEATHER: Tuesday April 15th, 2025

Tuesday April 15th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday April 15th, 2025.

Cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

