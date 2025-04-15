WEATHER: Tuesday April 15th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 15th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday April 15th, 2025.
Cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 8. UV index 2 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook