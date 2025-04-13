WEATHER: Sunday April 13th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday April 13th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday April 13th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h late in the morning. High 13. UV index 6 or high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook