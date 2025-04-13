Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Sunday April 13th, 2025

Sunday April 13th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday April 13th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h late in the morning. High 13. UV index 6 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message