Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Saturday April 5th, 2025

Saturday April 5th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

 

Here is the weather for Saturday April 5th, 2025.

 

Periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message