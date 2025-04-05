WEATHER: Saturday April 5th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday April 5th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday April 5th, 2025.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook