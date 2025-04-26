WEATHER: Saturday April 26th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday April 26th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday April 26th, 2025.
Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook