WEATHER: Monday April 7th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 7th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday April 7th, 2025.
Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning near noon and ending late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 then southwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.
