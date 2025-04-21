WEATHER: Monday April 21st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 21st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday April 21st, 2025.
A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 near noon. High 23. UV index 4 or moderate.
