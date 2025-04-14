Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday April 14th, 2025

Monday April 14th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday April 14th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then west 30 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message