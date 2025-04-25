WEATHER: Friday April 25th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 25th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday April 25th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
