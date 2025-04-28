NEWS >

Watch For Pellissier Street Pavement Marking Upgrades

Monday April 28th, 2025, 11:29am

Crews will be upgrading the pavement markings on Pelissier Street from Pine Street to University Avenue West From 7:00am to 3:00pm Tuesday to Friday.

Pelissier Street will remain open with no parking restrictions.

Drivers are being asked to follow the signage and use caution when in the area.

windsoriteDOTca
