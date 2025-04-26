Watch For Marine Training On The Detroit River This Weekend

This weekend, the Detroit River will host its annual multi-agency training exercise.

Participants in this exercise include sailors and boats from the Royal Canadian Navy, and members of Windsor Police, Lasalle Police, Lasalle Fire Department, Amherstburg Fire Department, Windsor – Essex Emergency Medical Services, US Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Windsor Port Authority, Canada Border Services Agency and Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary

During this time, observers may notice increased marine traffic on the Detroit River, along with a significant presence of small boats, uniformed personnel, and vehicles in the area. Routine training activities will be conducted throughout both days.