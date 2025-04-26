LOCAL >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For Marine Training On The Detroit River This Weekend

Saturday April 26th, 2025, 3:31pm

City News
0
0

This weekend, the Detroit River will host its annual multi-agency training exercise.

Participants in this exercise include sailors and boats from the Royal Canadian Navy, and members of Windsor Police, Lasalle Police, Lasalle Fire Department, Amherstburg Fire Department, Windsor – Essex Emergency Medical Services, US Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Windsor Port Authority, Canada Border Services Agency and Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary

During this time, observers may notice increased marine traffic on the Detroit River, along with a significant presence of small boats, uniformed personnel, and vehicles in the area. Routine training activities will be conducted throughout both days.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message