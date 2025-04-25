Watch For LaSalle Turtle Club Parade Road Closures Saturday

LaSalle Turtle Club players, coaches, and family members will be celebrating baseball’s opening day on Saturday, April 26th.

Starting at 10:00 am, the parade will start at the corner of Front Road and Laurier Drive and head to Reaume Road, ending at the Turtle Club Park.

Once the walkers arrive at Turtle Club Park, opening ceremonies will take place.

The following roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Saturday, April 26, from 9:30am to approximately 11:00am, including: