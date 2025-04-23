Watch For E.C. Row Expressway Intermittent Lane Restrictions

The inside (median) lane of E.C. Row Expressway will have intermittent lane restrictions in both directions between Dominion Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard to load and unload equipment being used to replace existing traffic camera infrastructure.

Lane closures will be brief, with most of the work taking place in the median.

The work takes place on Thursday and Friday from 9:00am to 3:00pm.