Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island Releases The 2025/2026 Official Visitor Guide

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has released their 2025/2206 Official Visitor Guide.

“We are excited to release our Official Visitor Guide, this year’s cover highlights the region’s newest attraction Streetcar No. 351 on the Windsor waterfront, depicting a family enjoying the streetcar, and taking the opportunity to learn more about the automotive history of the city in a unique way.” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “This year more than ever visitors are looking for authentic and unique experiences to plan their travel and our Official Visitor Guide makes it easy. Highlighting buyable experiences, one-of-a-kind itineraries and 260+ businesses, it will be a hot commodity for visitors planning their trip, and also for locals looking to stay closer to home and support local businesses this summer.”

The Official Visitor Guide was released as part of the Staycation Expo taking place now in partnership with Devonshire Mall. The Expo is the opportunity for locals to visit 70+ vendors showcasing attractions, events and experiences that are available this summer and all season long in our region, plus the first chance to pick up a copy of the 2025/2026 Official Visitor Guide.

“Devonshire Mall is proud to be the host of the Staycation Expo, a unique collaboration that we look forward to each year, an annual tradition since 2014” said Aaron Edwards, General Manager of Devonshire Mall. “The diverse offering of partners that Tourism Windsor Essex profiles at the Staycation Expo allows them to reach a new audience with 10’s of thousands of visitors daily, and we view this partnership as a true win-win for our tenants, customers, and the entire tourism industry.”

The Staycation Expo is open Friday April 25th from 10:00am through 8:00pm and Saturday April 26th 10:00am through 6:00pm offering a variety of experiences including EPIC Wineries and Barrels Bottles & Brews Trail tastings, a W.E. Made It Market, plus an incentive program designed to help visitors explore all the stops at the Staycation Expo. Visitors can pick up a passport as they enter the Expo and get it stamped at 10 different exhibitors displayed at Devonshire Mall for the chance to win a $500 Devonshire Mall gift card. More details are available at visitwindsoressex.com/staycation.