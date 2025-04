There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: April 11th to April 13th

Friday April 11th, 2025, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Saturday April Kingsville Easter Market Kingsville Lakeside Park Pavilion

Saturday April 2025 All4Kids Spring Sale École Secondaire de Lamothe-Cadillac

Saturday April Big Texas Country Hoedown Essex Recreation Centre Auditorium

Sunday April Breakfast with the Easter Bunny St. Clair College Center for the Arts