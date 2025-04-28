Spring Things Are Happening At The John R. Park Homestead

The John R. Park Homestead is bustling with activity as we head into spring.

Visitors can help welcome spring by digging up some great deals at the Friends of the John R. Park Homestead’s annual fundraising Yard Sale taking place on Sunday, May 4th from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Friends of the Homestead host this fundraising event annually at the beautiful 19 acre conservation area on the shore of Lake Erie. “The sale features something for everyone – treasures big and small,” said Kris Ives, Homestead Curator. “Donations are greatly appreciated and are still being accepted.”

Some of the exciting items on offer include collectible vinyl records with original sleeves, beautiful glassware, collectable tins, fine furniture and more. “If you would like to donate items to the sale, please contact the Homestead directly,” Ives added. “We gladly accept gently used items. Please no ‘soft’ goods like clothing or stuffed animals. All proceeds directly support the operation of the Homestead and its programs.” The Friends of the Homestead is an active group of over 85 volunteers that assist the museum with everything from gardening and costume creation to fund raising and interpreting at special events.

The yard sale also kicks off the Homestead’s extended seasonal hours. Starting that day, the Conservation Area will be open from 11:0a0m to 5:00pm from Thursday through Sunday, providing an extended time for visitors to explore the pioneer farm, barns, and buildings and meet the Homestead sheep who will arrive for their summer at the Homestead.

The Homestead is located at 915 County Road 50, at the corner of Iler Road. For more information please call: (519) 738-2029 x738 or email: [email protected]. Since 1973, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has served as a community-based organization dedicated to protecting, restoring and managing the natural resources of the Essex Region.