Smile Cookies Return To Windsor Essex Tim Hortons On Monday

Sunday April 27th, 2025, 4:30pm

Smile Cookies are returning to Windsor Essex Tim Hortons locations starting Monday.

The iconic chocolate chunk cookies, topped with pink and blue icing drawing out a smile, will be available at every participating Tim Hortons restaurant across the country from April 28th to May 4h.

The best part is that 100% of proceeds from these special cookies will be donated to local charities in which the restaurants operate. This year, in our community, the two recipient charities, Hiatus House and W.E. Care for Kids have been selected as recipients of this year’s campaign.

