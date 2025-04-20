UPDATED: Smoke Covers Windsor After Fires Deliberately Set On Walpole Island

Last updated: Monday April 21st, 11:22am

Walpole Island Fire Department officials are pleading with the public for witnesses following deliberately set fires on islands over the past week that sent smoke over Windsor.

Multiple marsh fires on Squirrel Island in the Walpole Island area on Lake St. Clair, coupled with East winds at 20 km/h brought smoke to the Windsor and Detroit area on Sunday afternoon.

The fires started around noon Sunday, and blazes have plagued the island for the past week due to dry conditions. Smoke reached upwards of 9,000 feet in the air and was visible on weather radar.

“If you witness anyone deliberately setting fires, please do not intervene directly — safely take photos if possible and report the incident immediately to the appropriate authorities,” the fire department said in a statement. “Our dedicated volunteer firefighters have been working tirelessly since Thursday night and are in need of a break.”

“To those responsible for setting the fires: please stop,” the statement reads. “This is not the time of year for open burning. These actions are destroying vital nesting grounds and natural habitats that wildlife depend on.”

Walpole Island firefighters also responded to a significant marsh fire in the same area on Saturday afternoon. Firefighting efforts were hampered by limited access for fire vehicles, the department said. Firefighters used a smaller vehicle to contain the fire.

Fires also occurred on the islands on Friday, and last Monday. Fire crews conducted a controlled burn during Monday’s fire to protect infrastructure in the area.