Road Closure Alerts For Kingsville And Lakeshore

Two county road closures to pay attention to starting Wednesday.

Lakeshore Road 219 from South Middle Road to County Road 8 in Lakeshore will be closed on Wednesday April 16th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm due to a road crossing culvert replacement.

Wigle Avenue in Kingsville will be closed between Katie Crescent and Glass Avenue starting Wednesday, April 16th, 2025for storm sewer and water main connection work for the 175 Wigle Avenue subdivision. The road will close to through traffic for 2 to 3 days between 7:00am and 5:00pm each day.