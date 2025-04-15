Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Road Closure Alerts For Kingsville And Lakeshore

Tuesday April 15th, 2025, 9:24am

Construction
0
0

Two county road closures to pay attention to starting Wednesday.

Lakeshore Road 219 from South Middle Road to County Road 8 in Lakeshore will be closed on Wednesday April 16th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm due to a road crossing culvert replacement.

Wigle Avenue in Kingsville will be closed between Katie Crescent and Glass Avenue starting Wednesday, April 16th, 2025for storm sewer and water main connection work for the 175 Wigle Avenue subdivision. The road will close to through traffic for 2 to 3 days between 7:00am and 5:00pm each day.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message