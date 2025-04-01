SunnyNow
Rainfall Warning Issued For Wednesday

Tuesday April 1st, 2025, 5:01pm

Weather
0
0

A rainfall warning has been issued for Wednesday.

Rain begins Wednesday morning over extreme southwestern Ontario before reaching the Golden Horseshoe Wednesday afternoon. With thunderstorms expected, rainfall amounts may exceed 50 mm over some areas, particularly over southwestern Ontario. Rain will end from west to east overnight into early Thursday morning.

Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm. Locally higher amounts are possible if thunderstorms repeatedly impact the same area.

