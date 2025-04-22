Prolific Hip-Hop Group The Roots Take Centre Stage In The Colosseum

The Roots, hit Caesars Windsor for a legendary performance on The Colosseum stage Friday, June 20th.

Named one of the “50 Greatest Live Acts” by Rolling Stone, The Roots is the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they currently perform every Monday to Friday.

Formed in 1987 in Philadelphia, The Roots, featuring Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter (MC), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (drums), Kamal Gray (electronic keyboards), F. Knuckles (percussion), Captain Kirk Douglas (electronic guitar), Damon Bryson (sousaphone), and James Poyser (electronic keyboard) have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business.

The Roots have released 11 studio albums and three collaborative efforts to date, and are celebrated for their hit songs including “You Got Me,” “What They Do,” and “The Seed (2.0).” The group boasts 14 Grammy nominations and three wins for “Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group” for 1999’s “You Got Me” featuring Erykah Badu, “R&B Album” for Wake Up!, and “Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for “Hang On In There” with John Legend.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25th, at 10:00am online.