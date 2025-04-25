Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 25th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Leamington Medical Village

197 Talbot Street West

Wednesday, April 9th – 9:10 am – 12:00 pm

Entire Building

WFCU Credit Union

318 Erie Street South

Wednesday, April 9th – 11:00 am – 1:15 pm

Entire Building

Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street

201 Talbot Street East

Monday, April 7th at 5:00pm to Tuesday, April 8th at 12:00am

Entire Building

Walmart Supercentre

304 Erie Street South

Wednesday, April 9th- 10:40 am – 1:40 pm

Entire Building

Walmart Supercentre

304 Erie Street South

Friday, April 18 th- 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Entire Building

Windsor Regional Hospital – Met Campus

1995 Lens Avenue

Monday, April 21st at 3:00 pm – Tuesday, April 22nd at 10:15 am