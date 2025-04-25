Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 25th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 25th, 2025, 5:25pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.
For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
Leamington Medical Village
197 Talbot Street West
Wednesday, April 9th – 9:10 am – 12:00 pm
- Entire Building
WFCU Credit Union
318 Erie Street South
Wednesday, April 9th – 11:00 am – 1:15 pm
- Entire Building
Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street
201 Talbot Street East
Monday, April 7th at 5:00pm to Tuesday, April 8th at 12:00am
- Entire Building
Walmart Supercentre
304 Erie Street South
Wednesday, April 9th- 10:40 am – 1:40 pm
- Entire Building
Walmart Supercentre
304 Erie Street South
Friday, April 18 th- 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Entire Building
Windsor Regional Hospital – Met Campus
1995 Lens Avenue
Monday, April 21st at 3:00 pm – Tuesday, April 22nd at 10:15 am
- Emergency Department
Comment With Facebook