Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 23rd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 23rd, 2025, 5:06pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.
For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
Costco Wholesale
4411 Walker Road
Tuesday, April 15th – 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Thursday, April 17th – 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
- Entire Building
Forest Glade Medical Clinic Ltd.
3145 Forest Glade Drive
Wednesday, April 16th – 9:45 am – 1:00 pm
- Waiting Room
- Patient Assessment Rooms
- Pharmacy
TLC Med Lab
11811 Tecumseh Road East #128
Wednesday, April 16th- 11:00 am – 1:35 pm
- Entire Building
Comment With Facebook