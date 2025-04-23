Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 23rd, 2025

Wednesday April 23rd, 2025, 5:06pm

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Costco Wholesale
4411 Walker Road
Tuesday, April 15th – 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Thursday, April 17th – 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

  • Entire Building

Forest Glade Medical Clinic Ltd.
3145 Forest Glade Drive
Wednesday, April 16th – 9:45 am – 1:00 pm

  • Waiting Room
  • Patient Assessment Rooms
  • Pharmacy

TLC Med Lab
11811 Tecumseh Road East #128
Wednesday, April 16th- 11:00 am – 1:35 pm

  • Entire Building

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message