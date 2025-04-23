Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 23rd, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Costco Wholesale

4411 Walker Road

Tuesday, April 15th – 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, April 17th – 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Entire Building

Forest Glade Medical Clinic Ltd.

3145 Forest Glade Drive

Wednesday, April 16th – 9:45 am – 1:00 pm

Waiting Room

Patient Assessment Rooms

Pharmacy

TLC Med Lab

11811 Tecumseh Road East #128

Wednesday, April 16th- 11:00 am – 1:35 pm