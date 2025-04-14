Things To Do In
Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 14th, 2025

Monday April 14th, 2025, 4:40pm

Health
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

Possible Public Exposure Location(s):

Dr. Robin Deans, Optometrist
1270 Walker Rd, Windsor
Friday, April 4th – 3:50 pm – 6:55 pm

  • Entire Medical Clinic

Multi-Food Super Market
799 Crawford Ave, Windsor
Friday, April 4th – 5:10 pm – 7:30 pm

  • Entire Building

Kingsville Home Hardware Building Centre
226 Main St W, Kingsville
Saturday, April 5th – 8:00 am – 10:15 am

  • Entire Building

Canadian Tire 
262 Erie St S, Leamington
Saturday, April 5th – 8:30 am – 10:45 am

  • Entire Building

Burger King Resturant  
300 Erie St S, Leamington
Sunday, April 6th – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

  • Entire Building

La Hacienda Resturant   
25 Talbot St E, Leamington
Monday, April 7th – 7:30 pm – 9:45 pm

  • Entire Building

Blytheswood Old Colony Church 
31 Pickwick Dr, Leamington
Sunday, March 30th – 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

  • Entire Building

