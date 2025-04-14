Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 14th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

Possible Public Exposure Location(s):

Dr. Robin Deans, Optometrist

1270 Walker Rd, Windsor

Friday, April 4th – 3:50 pm – 6:55 pm

Entire Medical Clinic

Multi-Food Super Market

799 Crawford Ave, Windsor

Friday, April 4th – 5:10 pm – 7:30 pm

Entire Building

Kingsville Home Hardware Building Centre

226 Main St W, Kingsville

Saturday, April 5th – 8:00 am – 10:15 am

Entire Building

Canadian Tire

262 Erie St S, Leamington

Saturday, April 5th – 8:30 am – 10:45 am

Entire Building

Burger King Resturant

300 Erie St S, Leamington

Sunday, April 6th – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Entire Building

La Hacienda Resturant

25 Talbot St E, Leamington

Monday, April 7th – 7:30 pm – 9:45 pm

Entire Building

Blytheswood Old Colony Church

31 Pickwick Dr, Leamington

Sunday, March 30th – 9:30 am – 1:30 pm