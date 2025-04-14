Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 14th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 14th, 2025, 4:40pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
Possible Public Exposure Location(s):
Dr. Robin Deans, Optometrist
1270 Walker Rd, Windsor
Friday, April 4th – 3:50 pm – 6:55 pm
- Entire Medical Clinic
Multi-Food Super Market
799 Crawford Ave, Windsor
Friday, April 4th – 5:10 pm – 7:30 pm
- Entire Building
Kingsville Home Hardware Building Centre
226 Main St W, Kingsville
Saturday, April 5th – 8:00 am – 10:15 am
- Entire Building
Canadian Tire
262 Erie St S, Leamington
Saturday, April 5th – 8:30 am – 10:45 am
- Entire Building
Burger King Resturant
300 Erie St S, Leamington
Sunday, April 6th – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Entire Building
La Hacienda Resturant
25 Talbot St E, Leamington
Monday, April 7th – 7:30 pm – 9:45 pm
- Entire Building
Blytheswood Old Colony Church
31 Pickwick Dr, Leamington
Sunday, March 30th – 9:30 am – 1:30 pm
- Entire Building
