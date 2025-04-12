Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Movati Athletic Kingsville

313 Main Street East

Saturday, April 5th – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Entire Building

Leamington District Secondary School

80 Oak Street West

Tuesday, March 25th – 8:15 am – 4:15 pm

Wednesday, March 26th – 8:15 am – 4:15 pm

Thursday, March 27th – 8:15 am – 4:15 pm

Entire Building

TMC Kingsville Walk-in Clinic

273 Main Street East

Monday, April 7th – 1:40 pm – 4:35 pm

Waiting Room

Patient Assessment Rooms

Central Erie Shores Walk-in Clinic

33 Princess Avenue

Monday, April 7th – 11:00 am – 5:30 pm

Entire Building

Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street

201 Talbot Street East

Wednesday, April 2nd – 4:30pm – 8:00pm

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Entire Building

Bank of Commerce Building

1400-100 Ouellette Avenue

Friday, April 4th, 7:30 pm – Saturday, April 5th, 12:00 am

Entire Building including Republik Asian Eatery

Tilbury Walk-in Clinic

15 Mill Street East

Wednesday, April 2nd – 9:00 am – 11:30 am