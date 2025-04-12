Things To Do In
Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification

Saturday April 12th, 2025, 8:38am

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Movati Athletic Kingsville
313 Main Street East
Saturday, April 5th – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

  • Entire Building

Leamington District Secondary School
80 Oak Street West
Tuesday, March 25th – 8:15 am – 4:15 pm
Wednesday, March 26th – 8:15 am – 4:15 pm
Thursday, March 27th – 8:15 am – 4:15 pm

  • Entire Building

TMC Kingsville Walk-in Clinic
273 Main Street East
Monday, April 7th – 1:40 pm – 4:35 pm

  • Waiting Room
  • Patient Assessment Rooms

Central Erie Shores Walk-in Clinic
33 Princess Avenue
Monday, April 7th – 11:00 am – 5:30 pm

  • Entire Building

Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street
201 Talbot Street East
Wednesday, April 2nd – 4:30pm – 8:00pm

  • Entire Building

Bank of Commerce Building
1400-100 Ouellette Avenue
Friday, April 4th, 7:30 pm – Saturday, April 5th, 12:00 am

  • Entire Building including Republik Asian Eatery

Tilbury Walk-in Clinic
15 Mill Street East
Wednesday, April 2nd – 9:00 am – 11:30 am

  • Entire Building including Brady’s Drug Store and Tilbury Rehab Centre

 

windsoriteDOTca
