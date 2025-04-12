PHOTOS: Howard Avenue And Division Road Construction In Full Swing

Lane reductions on Howard Avenue and Division Road between the Roundhouse Centre/Devonshire Mall intersection and the Union Square Plaza will be in place until approximately Friday, October 31st, 2025.

Stage 2 of the project includes storm sewer improvements, road reconstruction and widening, construction of a new railway grade crossing on Sydney Avenue, streetlighting and traffic light improvements, a sidewalk and a multi-use trail.

The railway crossing on Howard Avenue between Division Road and South Cameron Boulevard will be permanently closed after Monday, April 14th, 2025, when Howard and Division Road reopens with one lane in each direction.