Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Howard Avenue And Division Road Construction In Full Swing

Saturday April 12th, 2025, 9:38am

Construction
0
0

Lane reductions on Howard Avenue and Division Road between the Roundhouse Centre/Devonshire Mall intersection and the Union Square Plaza will be in place until approximately Friday, October 31st, 2025.

Stage 2 of the project includes storm sewer improvements, road reconstruction and widening, construction of a new railway grade crossing on Sydney Avenue, streetlighting and traffic light improvements, a sidewalk and a multi-use trail.

The railway crossing on Howard Avenue between Division Road and South Cameron Boulevard will be permanently closed after Monday, April 14th, 2025, when Howard and Division Road reopens with one lane in each direction.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message