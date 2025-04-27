Pet Of The Week: Meet Sable

Sable – German Shepherd – 7 years – Male

Hello there, I’m Sable! As a senior dog, you wouldn’t know it though because I still have puppy energy. I’m a friendly soul, once I get to know you and I love to explore the great outdoors. So much so, that I tend to like to stay out there all of the time. My energy is contagious, and my loyalty is as steadfast as they come. I’m a bit selective about my dog friends and would likely do fine all on my own. I’d need a home with a fenced yard to satisfy my need for the outdoors. Apartments aren’t really my style, I need room to roam. I promise to bring joy, loyalty, and a sense of adventure to your life. Will you be my forever friend?..