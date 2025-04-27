Things To Do In
Pet Of The Week: Meet Sable

Sunday April 27th, 2025, 12:01pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
Sable – German Shepherd – 7 years – Male

Hello there, I’m Sable! As a senior dog, you wouldn’t know it though because I still have puppy energy. I’m a friendly soul, once I get to know you and I love to explore the great outdoors. So much so, that I tend to like to stay out there all of the time. My energy is contagious, and my loyalty is as steadfast as they come. I’m a bit selective about my dog friends and would likely do fine all on my own. I’d need a home with a fenced yard to satisfy my need for the outdoors. Apartments aren’t really my style, I need room to roam. I promise to bring joy, loyalty, and a sense of adventure to your life. Will you be my forever friend?..

Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.

windsoriteDOTca
