Pet Of The Week: Meet Fluffy!

Fluffy – Domestic Long Hair – Male – 1 year

Meet Fluffy, a young, shy, yet incredibly brave feline. In his previous life, Fluffy was a superhero cat, known as ‘Furball Fighter’. He used his super agility and stealth to protect his family from pesky rodents. One day, a villain named ‘Matting Monster’ cursed Fluffy, causing his fur to mat uncontrollably and make him one of our signature pet underdogs. The only way to defeat the curse was to shave off his fur, which led him to the shelter. Now, Fluffy, the Furball Fighter, is waiting for a new family to love, protect and groom regularly. He’s 1/2 naked, mellow, brave, and his superpower is providing unconditional love. He may have an unsuspecting kryptonite… the litter box. For now our staff is monitoring for issues, but so far so good. Adopt Fluffy, and let his story continue with you. Because he is an Underdog, you choose his adoption fee!