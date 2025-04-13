Pet Of The Week: Hi My Name Is Aspen!

Aspen – Female – 5 years – Alaskan Husky

Hi my name is Aspen! I have LOTS of energy and am always raring to go!

I enjoy walks and playing and being a typical husky. If you know huskies, then you know we are TRUE escape artists. I have been a frequent flier here at shelter that everyone has gotten to know me over the years. That being said, you will need to be prepared to supervise me anytime I am outside as, in true husky fashion, I will make a break for it the moment you turn your back! Its such a fun game for me!

I enjoy my people but I will do best as the only dog in the home but if you do happen to have a fury friend, it would need to be another dog who plays VERY rough and would need to be the right match for me. I can’t wait to find a family who’ll appreciate my playful spirit and zest for life. Adopting me means endless fun, laughter, and a loyal friend for life.