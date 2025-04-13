Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Hi My Name Is Aspen!

Sunday April 13th, 2025, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Aspen – Female – 5 years – Alaskan Husky

Hi my name is Aspen! I have LOTS of energy and am always raring to go!
I enjoy walks and playing and being a typical husky. If you know huskies, then you know we are TRUE escape artists. I have been a frequent flier here at shelter that everyone has gotten to know me over the years. That being said, you will need to be prepared to supervise me anytime I am outside as, in true husky fashion, I will make a break for it the moment you turn your back! Its such a fun game for me!
I enjoy my people but I will do best as the only dog in the home but if you do happen to have a fury friend, it would need to be another dog who plays VERY rough and would need to be the right match for me. I can’t wait to find a family who’ll appreciate my playful spirit and zest for life. Adopting me means endless fun, laughter, and a loyal friend for life.

Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message