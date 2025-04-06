Pet Of The Week: Hello I’m Luna!

Luna – Domestic Medium Hair – Female – 9 years

Hello I’m Luna, a mature female looking for quiet adult human to act as resident caretaker (in your residence of course). You must be knowledgeable in reading my moods to ensure awareness of my wants, wishes and whims. Must have the ability to open doors within minutes whenever I want to go in or out. I will not share my home with other animals and will not tolerate children of any age living in the home. If you have the qualifications for this long-term employment opportunity please submit your application. Only those I consider qualified will be contacted for an interview.

Note from Luna’s current staff: she is an indoor/outdoor cat and with her very specific employment requirements she’s considered an Underdog. Underdogs are pets with behavioural concerns that will require extra patience and understanding on the adopter’s part, as well as some experience in dealing with these concerns. For adoptions of pets in this program, you choose your own adoption fee.