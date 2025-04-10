Partnership Launched To Increase Mental Health Care In Essex County

Erie Shores HealthCare has announced a new partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch to enhance access to community-based mental health services for patients transitioning from hospital care to outpatient support.

This collaboration will streamline referrals from the hospitals inpatient units and Emergency Department to CMHA-WECB, ensuring patients needing mental health services receive timely and appropriate care in their community. This initiative, a first at ESHC since 2019, will connect individuals to specialized programs and ongoing support based in Leamington. The partnership aims to improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital readmissions.

“Ensuring our patients have access to the mental health resources they need after leaving the hospital is critical,” said Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare. “By working closely with CMHA-WECB, we are strengthening the continuum of care and ensuring individuals receive the right support at the right time.”

Through this initiative, hospital staff will work directly with CMHA’s intake and navigation teams to facilitate seamless transitions for patients requiring community-based services. The partnership supports individuals facing mental health challenges by providing early intervention, case management, and access to counselling and support programs in their community.