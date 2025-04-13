Lighthouse Cove Golf Cart Registration Event Monday

The Municipality of Lakeshore will host a golf cart registration event on Monday, April 14th, 2025, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Lighthouse Cove Lions Community Park (248 Quenneville Drive).

“With warm weather just around the corner, I know many in Lighthouse Cove are eager to hit the road in their golf carts,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We hope everyone gets a chance to come to the park to complete their registration.”

At the event, Lighthouse Cove residents can submit the required documents, finalize the registration of their vehicles, and pick up their permit stickers. A debit machine will be on-site to process registration fee payments.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Before the event, residents should review the registration process and FAQ section online at Lakeshore.ca/GolfCartPilot.

To register, residents will need: