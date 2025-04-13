Lighthouse Cove Golf Cart Registration Event Monday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday April 13th, 2025, 1:00pm
The Municipality of Lakeshore will host a golf cart registration event on Monday, April 14th, 2025, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Lighthouse Cove Lions Community Park (248 Quenneville Drive).
“With warm weather just around the corner, I know many in Lighthouse Cove are eager to hit the road in their golf carts,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We hope everyone gets a chance to come to the park to complete their registration.”
At the event, Lighthouse Cove residents can submit the required documents, finalize the registration of their vehicles, and pick up their permit stickers. A debit machine will be on-site to process registration fee payments.
Before the event, residents should review the registration process and FAQ section online at Lakeshore.ca/GolfCartPilot.
To register, residents will need:
- A description of the golf cart.
- A photo of the front and back of the golf cart.
- A valid A, B, C, D, E, F or G (full) Ontario driver’s licence (or out-of-province equivalent).
- Confirmation that the Golf Cart Registration Fee ($84.75, including HST) has been paid.
- Proof of insurance for use on municipal roads for the Golf Cart Pilot project in Lighthouse Cove.
Comment With Facebook