Lauzon Construction Resumes This Week
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday April 6th, 2025, 9:30am
Construction resumes on Lauzon Parkway this week.
Beginning Monday, April 7th, 2025, the northbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway will be closed, with lane reductions between Hawthorne Drive and Cantelon Drive.
The work is expected to last four months.
