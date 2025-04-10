LaSalle Police Services Board Extends Contract For Deputy Chief Of Police

The LaSalle Police Services Board has extended Jason Woods’ contract as Deputy Chief of Police with the LaSalle Police Service for an additional three years, extending his term through to December 31st, 2029.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to extend Deputy Chief Woods’ tenure with the LaSalle Police Service,” said Mayor Meloche. “His leadership, unwavering commitment to community safety, and understanding of the challenges facing modern policing have been invaluable. This contract extension ensures that we will continue to benefit from his experience and dedication as he works alongside Chief Pearce and the entire team to further strengthen public safety and foster community engagement.”

Deputy Chief Woods, who brings over two decades of experience to his role, has served in various capacities within the LaSalle Police Service, including as Acting Deputy Chief, Community Liaison Officer, Criminal Investigations Supervisor, and Staff Sergeant. His continued leadership will be crucial as the Service navigates the challenges and opportunities of modern policing.

“I am truly honoured and grateful to the LaSalle Police Services Board for this opportunity to continue serving as Deputy Chief,” said Deputy Chief Woods. “It is a privilege to work with the dedicated members of the LaSalle Police Service, and I am looking forward to continuing my work with Chief Pearce and our Senior Leadership Team to continue to modernize the Police Service to ensure we maintain a community that is safe and inclusive for all who live and visit here.”