LaSalle Fire Training In The Detroit River Tuesday

Monday April 21st, 2025, 11:45am

If you see the LaSalle Fire Service out in the Detroit River on Tuesday, there is no need to worry.

The service says they will be conducting marine rescue training in the Detroit River on Tuesday. As a result, you may notice an increased presence of fire service personnel and equipment in the area.

