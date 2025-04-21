LaSalle Councillor Sue Desjarlais Passes Away

Town of LaSalle Councillor Sue Desjarlais has passed away.

First elected to LaSalle Town Council in 2006, Councillor Desjarlais served for nearly 20 years.

In addition to her service on Council, Councillor Desjarlais served as a board member of the John R. Park Homestead, was a proud member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, and was a long-time supporter of Community Living Essex County, where she once held the role of Board President. She was especially passionate about the LaSalle Food Bank, consistently lending a helping hand and uplifting those facing hardship. She was also deeply committed to her role with the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

“Councillor Desjarlais was a dedicated and compassionate public servant who served our community with unwavering integrity, generosity, and care. Her passing is a tremendous loss not only to Council, but to the entire LaSalle community. Her dedication, warmth, and approachability made her a beloved figure across LaSalle. Whether at a community barbecue, council meeting, or volunteering behind the scenes, Sue’s heart for service was always evident,” said a statement from the town.

Flags at all municipal buildings will be lowered to half-mast in her honor, and further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in the days ahead.