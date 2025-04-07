Land Cleared For New East Windsor Transit Terminal

The land has been cleared in perpetration of construction of the new East Windsor Transit Windsor Terminal.

The terminal will to be located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road and will replace the one at Tecumseh Mall.

All routes operating from the Tecumseh Mall Terminal are planned to be relocated to this location.

The city will be planting new trees offsite with a 1:1 replacement ratio for the ones removed.