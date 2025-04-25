Things To Do In
Lakeshore Launches Skate Park Survey

Friday April 25th, 2025, 10:05am

Lakeshore
Lakeshore is looking for all skaters, bikers, and bladers to help to plan improvements to the Belle River Optimist Park skate park and other skate-friendly assets throughout the municipality.

Residents and visitors are invited to share their feedback in an online survey until May 16th, 2025. The survey asks how they currently use skate parks in Lakeshore and what they would like to see in the future.

The survey is available online at Lakeshore.ca/SkateSurvey. It gives respondents the chance to provide general feedback about skate parks, as well as more detailed responses about skate park features.

“Feedback from users is incredibly valuable. It helps to ensure the investments and improvements we make reflect the experience and desires of those who use these amenities every day,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

As part of the 2025 Budget, Council approved $300,000 for the renovation of the skate park at Optimist Park in Belle River. With a typical lifespan of 20 years, the current skate park equipment has reached the end of its useful life. The updates will include a skate-friendly textured concrete pad, a designated sitting area for both users and spectators, and enhancements to the skate park’s features.

 

