Lakeshore Asking To Respect And Protect Parks This Season

Lakeshore is putting out a call to “Respect and Protect Our Parks” this season as facilities reopen throughout the municipality.

Sseasonal park amenities, such as washrooms, courts, and sports fields, are scheduled to reopen to the public on Thursday, May 1st, 2025. These facilities close and are winterized each year to protect the buildings and infrastructure during the off-season.

The Belle River Marina reopened on Saturday, April 26th, 2025. The marina ramp ($15 per launch) and the fuel/pump-out docks will be staffed daily from 6:00am to 8:00pm.

“As we welcome the warmer weather and reopen our outdoor amenities, we ask everyone to do their part in keeping our parks clean, safe, and enjoyable for all,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Please dispose of waste properly in designated bins, follow all park rules, and treat our shared spaces with care. Together, we can ensure our parks are a welcoming space for everyone.”

Lakeshore will also be launching a campaign to remind residents and visitors to “Respect and Protect Parks.” The campaign, which includes social media posts and signage at local parks, will encourage park users to consider how their actions can help keep parks and public spaces clean, safe, and fun for everyone.

If you encounter a problem or notice damage at a local park or facility, please visit Lakeshore.ca/ReportAProblem.