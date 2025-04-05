Here’s Where Windsor’s Next Ten Red Light Cameras Will Be Located
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday April 5th, 2025, 5:18pm
The City of Windsor is adding ten new red light cameras to city intersections this spring.
Those new intersections are:
- Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh Road East
- Provincial Road at Walker Road
- Lauzon Parkway at Forest Glade Drive
- Central Avenue at North Service Road/Temple Drive
- Northwood Street at Dominion Boulevard
- Labelle Street at Dominion Boulevard
- Tecumseh Road East at Pillette Road
- Lauzon Line at Lauzon Parkway
- Wyandotte Street West at Crawford Avenue
- Tecumseh Road East at Jefferson Boulevard
These are in addition to the ten already in service at other intersections:
- Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street
- University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue
- Erie Street East at Goyeau Street
- Howard Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off ramp
- Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West
- Eugenie Street East at McDougall Street
- McHugh Street at Clover Avenue
- Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue
- Ouellette Avenue at Giles Boulevard
- Seminole Street at Central Avenue
How do they work?
The cameras are activated by the traffic signal’s controller when the signal turns red in a given direction. If the signal is red, the camera will be triggered by the motion of a vehicle as it approaches the intersection. If the vehicle passes the stop bar, the camera will take pictures of the vehicle at a specified interval, and if the vehicle proceeded through the intersection, a ticket will be issued.
The registered plate holder of the vehicle will receive the ticket regardless of who was driving.
Tickets for running red lights are $325.
