Here’s Where Windsor’s Next Ten Red Light Cameras Will Be Located

The City of Windsor is adding ten new red light cameras to city intersections this spring.

Those new intersections are:

Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh Road East

Provincial Road at Walker Road

Lauzon Parkway at Forest Glade Drive

Central Avenue at North Service Road/Temple Drive

Northwood Street at Dominion Boulevard

Labelle Street at Dominion Boulevard

Tecumseh Road East at Pillette Road

Lauzon Line at Lauzon Parkway

Wyandotte Street West at Crawford Avenue

Tecumseh Road East at Jefferson Boulevard

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

These are in addition to the ten already in service at other intersections:

Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street

University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue

Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

Howard Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off ramp

Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

Eugenie Street East at McDougall Street

McHugh Street at Clover Avenue

Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

Ouellette Avenue at Giles Boulevard

Seminole Street at Central Avenue

How do they work?

The cameras are activated by the traffic signal’s controller when the signal turns red in a given direction. If the signal is red, the camera will be triggered by the motion of a vehicle as it approaches the intersection. If the vehicle passes the stop bar, the camera will take pictures of the vehicle at a specified interval, and if the vehicle proceeded through the intersection, a ticket will be issued.

The registered plate holder of the vehicle will receive the ticket regardless of who was driving.

Tickets for running red lights are $325.