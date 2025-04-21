Fundraiser Supports Storage Space That Helps People Starting Over

Heart & Hands Restart, a local organization dedicated to helping individuals and families with supplies when they get a new home, is holding a fundraiser ti help offset the cost of rent on their much-needed storage space as well as purchase items like new pillows.

“A fresh start in a new space is a welcome step but starting over with nothing is tough,” says Michelle Stewart, who has spent the last few years running the organization from her garage.

“I kept hearing of people needing basics to begin a new life so I would put the call out on Facebook and we would get everything on the list. But more was always offered, and I don’t want to turn away the useful donations. With the growing response, we needed a storage space instead of my garage, but the rent is so high.”

Stewart along with Debbie Clinansmith take care of the household needs, collecting, sorting and distributing. While Melanie LeDrew has taken on the role of all the baby needs.

“We as a group have helped well over 200 individuals and families and other organizations. What would take them years to achieve we accomplish within two weeks,” says Stewart.

The most common requests are kitchen essentials like pots and pans, utensils, small appliances, bedding, and toiletries. The new storage space is equipped with heavy-duty shelving, organized bins, and makes it much easier for the group to gather items from a wish list and determine what is still needed, as well as accept items as soon as they are offered.

The Pasta Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 at the Moose Lodge.

Tickets are $20 per adult, $10 for kids 10 and under, and include all-you-can-eat pasta, salad, and rolls. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support those in need.

Tickets are available from: