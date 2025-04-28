Fire At The WFCU

Things To Do In
Monday April 28th, 2025, 11:00am

Fires
0
0

A fire on the roof of the WFCU Centre is under control.

It broke out around 10:00am Monday and sent 12 fire units to the scene.

The building was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.

