Fire At The WFCU
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 28th, 2025, 11:00am
A fire on the roof of the WFCU Centre is under control.
It broke out around 10:00am Monday and sent 12 fire units to the scene.
The building was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.
