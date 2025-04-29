Fire At The WFCU Centre Closes Community Rink

A fire at the WFCU Centre on Monday will cause some disruptions to programming.

The preliminary assessment indicates considerable damage to the roof above the AM800 CKLW community rink, rendering it out of service. As a result, all rentals for this rink will be relocated to the WFCU Centre’s main bowl area.

All other scheduled programming at the WFCU Centre resumed following a thorough investigation.