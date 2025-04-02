Essex Powerlines Sending Crew To Simcoe County In Ice Storm Recovery Efforts
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 8:24am
Essex Powerlines is sending a team of four Power Line Technicians with two bucket trucks to support Hydro One in their restoration efforts in Orillia after damage from the recent ice storm.
They join the crew from ENWIN who is also heading up that way.
