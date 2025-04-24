ERCA Plants 7 Millionth Tree

The Essex Region Conservation Authority’s planted its 7 millionth tree at Maidstone Woods Conservation Area Thursday.

“This year’s Earth Day theme is Biodiversity, to encourage as many as possible to reconnect with nature and better understand the importance of preserving biodiversity for ecosystem balance, food security, and resilience to climate change,” said Molly Allaire, ERCA Chair. “We believe that the tree we plant today, and the seventy-thousand trees we will plant over the next six weeks, are an excellent way to commemorate this celebration of our Earth.”

When ERCA was established in 1973, less than 3% of the Essex region was forested. The tree planting program began in 1976, and 32,000 trees were added to the regional landscape in that first year. At its peak, ERCA planted nearly a quarter million trees in a single year.

“Over the past five decades, with the help of thousands of volunteers, support from hundreds of landowners, and the financial assistance from many donors and the Essex Region Conservation Foundation, forest coverage in our region has expanded to 5.4%, and the percentage of total natural areas now measures 8.5%,’ Allaire added.

ERCA will continue celebrating Earth Day® on Sunday, April 27th with a community tree planting in the City of Windsor, along the Ganatchio Trail at Florence and Wyandotte. More than 2,200 trees will be planted with support from ENWIN, Tree Canada and Green Sun Rising. The event begins at 10am and all are welcome to attend.