Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

ERCA Plants 7 Millionth Tree

Thursday April 24th, 2025, 4:59pm

Local News
0
0

Chief Nikki van Oirschot of Caldwell First Nation, ERCA Chair Molly Allaire, ERCA CAO Tim Byrne and Mayor Tracey Bailey of Lakeshore plant ERCA’s 7 millionth tree – a native Basswood, at Maidstone Woods Conservation Area.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority’s planted its 7 millionth tree at Maidstone Woods Conservation Area Thursday.

“This year’s Earth Day theme is Biodiversity, to encourage as many as possible to reconnect with nature and better understand the importance of preserving biodiversity for ecosystem balance, food security, and resilience to climate change,” said Molly Allaire, ERCA Chair. “We believe that the tree we plant today, and the seventy-thousand trees we will plant over the next six weeks, are an excellent way to commemorate this celebration of our Earth.”

When ERCA was established in 1973, less than 3% of the Essex region was forested. The tree planting program began in 1976, and 32,000 trees were added to the regional landscape in that first year. At its peak, ERCA planted nearly a quarter million trees in a single year.

“Over the past five decades, with the help of thousands of volunteers, support from hundreds of landowners, and the financial assistance from many donors and the Essex Region Conservation Foundation, forest coverage in our region has expanded to 5.4%, and the percentage of total natural areas now measures 8.5%,’ Allaire added.

ERCA will continue celebrating Earth Day® on Sunday, April 27th with a community tree planting in the City of Windsor, along the Ganatchio Trail at Florence and Wyandotte. More than 2,200 trees will be planted with support from ENWIN, Tree Canada and Green Sun Rising. The event begins at 10am and all are welcome to attend.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message