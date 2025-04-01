NEWS >
ENWIN Crews Deployed To Simcoe County In Ice Storm Recovery Efforts

Tuesday April 1st, 2025, 4:59pm

ENWIN Utilities is sending a crew to assist with the recovery efforts in Orillia following a severe ice storm that damaged the local electrical infrastructure, leaving thousands without power.

The deployment includes a crew of lineworkers, repair equipment, and vehicles. ENWIN expects its crews will remain on-site for several days.

“We’re committed to supporting our fellow utilities in times of crisis,” said Garry Rossi, President and CEO of ENWIN Utilities. “We know how vital it is to get the power back on as quickly as possible, and our teams are ready and willing to help communities in need.”

ENWIN says this support will not impact service to ENWIN customers.

